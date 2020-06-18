Cause of S.W. OKC house fire under investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An elderly man is safe after his home caught fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the scene just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday near S.W. 24th and Grand.

Fire officials tell KFOR an elderly man was asleep in his home when he heard smoke detectors.

He was able to get out of the home safely.

Firefighters battled smoke in all four corners of the home and quickly knocked down the blaze.

The fire may have started on the outside of the house.

The cause is under investigation.