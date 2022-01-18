CDC: 113 additional COVID-19 deaths recorded in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders are reporting more than 100 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 842,996 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 3,853 cases since Monday.

At this point, officials believe there are 111,266 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,888 deaths as of

Tuesday. That’s an increase of 113 deaths since Friday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,489 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 48 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.65 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.13 million have completed the series.