CDC: 113 additional COVID-19 deaths recorded in Oklahoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A nurse holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

A nurse holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders are reporting more than 100 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 842,996 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 3,853 cases since Monday.

At this point, officials believe there are 111,266 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,888 deaths as of
Tuesday. That’s an increase of 113 deaths since Friday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,489 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 48 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.65 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.13 million have completed the series.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter