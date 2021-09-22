CDC: 127 cases of salmonella reported across 25 states

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Infection say 127 Americans have become ill across 25 states due to salmonella.

According to the CDC, the salmonella outbreak has resulted in 127 people becoming ill with 18 hospitalizations.

The outbreak appears to span across 25 states, including Oklahoma.

However, investigators say they have not been able to identify a source of the fast-growing outbreak.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Officials say symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria, but most people will recover without treatment after four to seven days.