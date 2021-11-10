CDC: 35 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Oklahoma

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say there are 35 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 650,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 420 cases since Tuesday, Nov. 9.

At this point, officials believe there are 5,071 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,581 deaths as of Wednesday. Officials say that’s 35 additional deaths from Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 400 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 18 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.32 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.96 million have completed the series.

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

