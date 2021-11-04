CDC: 49 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

A member of the medical staff puts on an extra pair of gloves in the COVID-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Daily new coronavirus infections in Romania, a country of 19 million, have grown exponentially over the last month, while vaccine uptake has declined to worrying lows. Government data shows that 91.5% of COVID-19 deaths in Romania between Sept. 18-23 were people who had not been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health officials are reporting an additional 49 deaths in Oklahoma from COVID-19.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 647,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 870 cases since Wednesday, Nov. 3.

At this point, officials believe there are 5,219 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,458 deaths as of Thursday. Officials say that’s 49 additional deaths from Wednesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 410 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 14 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.32 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.96 million have completed the series.