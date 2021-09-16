CDC: 59 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 59 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma on Thursday.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 589,950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,263 cases since Wednesday, Sept. 15.

At this point, officials believe there are 17,671 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,701 deaths as of Thursday. That’s a jump of 59 new deaths since Wednesday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 1,368 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 34 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.80 million have completed the series.

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

