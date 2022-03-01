OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders have reported 254 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,021,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 254 cases since Monday.

At this point, officials believe there are 4,483 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 14,674 deaths as of Tuesday. That’s an increase of 62 deaths since Monday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 550 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 43 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.75 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.20 million have completed the series.