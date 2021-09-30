CDC: 78 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. The U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19 stood on the verge of a major new phase as government advisers Thursday, Sept. 23, recommended booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans — despite doubts the extra shots will do much to slow the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 1,880 new COVID-19 cases and 78 new deaths in Oklahoma on Thursday.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 613,765 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,880 cases since Wednesday, Sept. 29.

At this point, officials believe there are 11,829 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,286 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 78 deaths since Wednesday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 1,065 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 30 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.87 million have completed the series.