CDC: 95 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma since Friday

A medical assistant works at a drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic in Washington amid the wave of cases brought on by the omicron variant, classified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a Variant of Concern. What do the department’s other classifications mean? (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The CDC has recorded 95 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma since Friday’s data was released.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 914,063 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Officials say there were 7,679 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and 12,471 new cases on Sunday.

At this point, officials believe there are 129,047 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 13,063 deaths as of

Monday. That’s 95 additional deaths from Friday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,868 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 64 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.68 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.14 million have completed the series.