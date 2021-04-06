CDC awards $36 million to Oklahoma to increase COVID-19 vaccine programs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health leaders continue watching the data associated with COVID-19 infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to make sure as many Oklahomans become vaccinated against the virus as possible.

The CDC has awarded Oklahoma $36,414,799 to support local efforts to increase vaccine uptake by expanding vaccine programs and ensuring greater access to vaccines by those disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

To ensure health equity and expanded access to COVID-19 vaccines:

75% of the total funding must focus on specific programs and initiatives intended to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities; and,

60% must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers.