CDC lessens restrictions on students ahead of Oklahoma schools’ return from spring break

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reducing recommendations for students in the classroom as schools gear up for more in-person learning coming out of spring break.

The CDC announced that it’s now considered safe for students to only be distanced 3-feet apart rather than 6-feet.

OU Health’s Dr. Dale Bratzler explained this is only because of one very important requirement: masks.

“As long as the school children are wearing a mask, physical distancing becomes less important,” Dr. Bratzler said. “If both parties were in a mask, you could have very little separation and dramatically drop the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

A local youngster puts on her face mask during class.

But while infections are going down, he said there is an increase in children hospitalized with Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome, or MIS-C, sometimes occurring in kids who may not have even known they ever had COVID-19.

Education leaders across the country are looking at new research and data as many schools transition to primarily face-to-face learning.

“We look at all of this information as important,” said Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Sean McDaniels.

He said he is considering the fact that, according to a recent survey, the majority of OKCPS students, teachers and staff would not opt to return to four days of in-person learning right now.

“We’re clear that there is concern,” McDaniels said.

But he said he is also confident in the mitigation efforts the district is taking, including ionization in every public space, testing for employees and increased contact tracing.

School resumes on Monday with its A/B schedule, but starting April 6, the district will move to four days of in-person learning and one day of virtual learning.

“In general, I’m okay with it,” said Dr. Bratzler, “as long as they enforce the most important mitigation strategy, that they have the children wearing masks.”

The school district will require masks be worn.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage