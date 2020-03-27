CDC: Number of children identified with autism increases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday an increase in the number of children identified with autism.

According to the CDC, 1 in 54 eight-year-old children have been identified with autism, a 10% rise from the 1 in 59 announced two years ago.

AutismOklahoma, an Oklahoma nonprofit, provides direct services to nearly 5,000 Oklahomans impacted by autism each year through 90 free or nearly free programs.

“From diagnosis through adulthood, our holistic approach creates opportunities for families, children, teens and adults to have more happiness, joy and a higher quality of life, for life,” said community impact director Stacey Weddington. “And these increased rates will directly translate to more families seeking the opportunities we provide to engage and educate them along their autism journey.”

Oklahoma’s largest autism event and the largest collective voice for autism is the August 8 PieceWalk at Scissortail Park.

100% of the funds donated to AutismOklahoma stay in Oklahoma.

To learn more visit AutismOklahoma.org or PieceWalk.org