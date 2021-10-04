CDC offers tips for in-person holiday gatherings

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holidays are just around the corner, and it has been more than a year since many families came together to celebrate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that families should still take some precautions when celebrating this holiday season.

The CDC says if you are planning to celebrate in-person with people outside of your household, you should remember the following tips:

Get vaccinated when eligible

If you are not fully vaccinated, you should wear a mask in indoor public places.

In areas with high COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and when in close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

Outdoor activities are safer then indoor gatherings

Have conversations ahead of time to understand expectations for celebrating together.

Do not attend or host a gathering if you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19.

If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows if possible. You can also use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window.

For more tips, visit the CDC website.