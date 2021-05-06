CDC Oklahoma COVID-19 death toll increases by 20

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health officials say the CDC has increased its COVID-19 provisional death toll by 20.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 449,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 148 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,321 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there are 190 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.21 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 985,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.