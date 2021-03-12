CDC: Oklahoma COVID-19 death toll stands at 7,486

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say there were 422 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 431,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 422 cases.

State health officials say they are now including the CDC’s number of COVID-19 deaths as a provisional count.

Health officials tell KFOR that since the switch, the death counts will only be updated weekly on Tuesdays.

The Oklahoma State Health Department has always tracked COVID-19 deaths in multiple ways. We have reported the CDC death numbers, which are based purely on death certificates, and our own methodology, which counts deaths after an epidemiological investigation in Acute Disease Service (ADS). Both systems are correct, but each comes with its pros and cons for evaluating deaths related to COVID-19. As cases increased toward the end of 2020, our investigating epidemiologists began encountering larger numbers of incomplete records requiring in-depth investigation. This has resulted in an increasing difference between the OSDH death count and the one reported by CDC. Both the CDC and ADS numbers will continue to be available to Oklahomans, but the CDC number will become our primary reported number. We will also continue our case investigation process through ADS and state epidemiologists. However, we feel this reporting change will align better with CDC’s numbers and will provide the most up-to-date and transparent information for Oklahomans. Addressing a global crisis in our home state requires flexibility to change course when conditions on the ground mandate a new approach. This is one of those times. Transparency and access to data is the priority here, and we feel this change is best to keep our state accountable to all Oklahomans during the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Every single death in Oklahoma is a tragedy, and every single life has been and will be counted and remembered as we endure this pandemic.” STATE EPIDEMIOLOGIST DR. JARED TAYLOR

As a result of that inclusion, the deaths jumped to 7,486, compared to the 4,701 reported by the health department.

Right now, officials say there are 291 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

So far, the state reports that 638,966 Oklahomans have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 368,851 have completed both doses.

Here is a link to the most recent Epidemiology Report provided by the state.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 3,141 (26 deaths) (2,969 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1,149 (5 deaths) (1,135 recovered)

Atoka: 1,787 (13 deaths) (1,728 recovered)

Beaver: 451 (6 deaths) (425 recovered)

Beckham: 2,804 (39 deaths) (2,679 recovered)

Blaine: 1,010 (8 deaths) (962 recovered)

Bryan: 5,997 (57 deaths) (5,715 recovered)

Caddo: 3,869 (61 deaths) (3,670 recovered)

Canadian: 16,211 (100 deaths) (15,771 recovered)

Carter: 5,785 (63 deaths) (5,559 recovered)

Cherokee: 5,492 (44 deaths) (5,195 recovered)

Choctaw: 1,585 (14 deaths) (1,501 recovered)

Cimarron: 202 (1 death) (196 recovered)

Cleveland: 29,140 (282 deaths) (27,896 recovered)

Coal: 686 (14 deaths) (654 recovered)

Comanche: 12,391 (145 deaths) (11,743 recovered)

Cotton: 659 (14 deaths) (613 recovered)

Craig: 1,910 (11 deaths) (1,841 recovered)

Creek: 6,677 (121 deaths) (6,414 recovered)

Custer: 4,038 (72 deaths) (3,889 recovered)

Delaware: 4,462 (63 deaths) (4,283 recovered)

Dewey: 538 (6 deaths) (519 recovered)

Ellis: 353 (3 deaths) (341 recovered)

Garfield: 7,654 (82 deaths) (7,404 recovered)

Garvin: 3,491 (54 deaths) (3,339 recovered)

Grady: 5,720 (80 deaths) (5,507 recovered)

Grant: 542 (7 deaths) (529 recovered)

Greer: 540 (17 deaths) (513 recovered)

Harmon: 290 (3 deaths) (271 recovered)

Harper: 409 (4 deaths) (395 recovered)

Haskell: 1,233 (11 deaths) (1,169 recovered)

Hughes: 1,177 (18 deaths) (1,103 recovered)

Jackson: 2,962 (45 deaths) (2,820 recovered)

Jefferson: 673 (12 deaths) (648 recovered)

Johnston: 1,336 (20 deaths) (1,269 recovered)

Kay: 5,117 (83 deaths) (4,898 recovered)

Kingfisher: 2,002 (26 deaths) (1,945 recovered)

Kiowa: 803 (16 deaths) (748 recovered)

Latimer: 826 (9 deaths) (784 recovered)

Le Flore: 5,451 (46 deaths) (5,280 recovered)

Lincoln: 3,118 (57 deaths) (2,984 recovered)

Logan: 4,054 (31 deaths) (3,872 recovered)

Love: 1,435 (13 deaths) (1,392 recovered)

Major: 946 (12 deaths) (913 recovered)

Marshall: 1,887 (12 deaths) (1,832 recovered)

Mayes: 4,073 (39 deaths) (3,882 recovered)

McClain: 5,085 (52 deaths) (4,868 recovered)

McCurtain: 3,847 (69 deaths) (3,598 recovered)

McIntosh: 1,948 (37 deaths) (1,815 recovered)

Murray: 1,935 (23 deaths) (1,860 recovered)

Muskogee: 9,156 (113 deaths) (8,649 recovered)

Noble: 1,361 (14 deaths) (1,297 recovered)

Nowata: 1,118 (16 deaths) (1,075 recovered)

Okfuskee: 1,768 (21 deaths) (1,710 recovered)

Oklahoma: 82,412 (791 deaths) (79,409 recovered)

Okmulgee: 3,649 (50 deaths) (3,516 recovered)

Osage: 4,527 (56 deaths) (4,380 recovered)

Other: 17 (12 recovered)

Ottawa: 3,689 (48 deaths) (3,559 recovered)

Pawnee: 1,738 (33 deaths) (1,655 recovered)

Payne: 8,478 (49 deaths) (8,237 recovered)

Pittsburg: 4,507 (42 deaths) (4,327 recovered)

Pontotoc: 4,990 (49 deaths) (4,791 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 8,023 (81 deaths) (7,732 recovered)

Pushmataha: 998 (14 deaths) (945 recovered)

Roger Mills: 385 (7 deaths) (363 recovered)

Rogers: 10,029 (124 deaths) (9,636 recovered)

Seminole: 2,783 (41 deaths) (2,637 recovered)

Sequoyah: 4,007 (32 deaths) (3,854 recovered)

Stephens: 4,718 (71 deaths) (4,560 recovered)

Texas: 3,466 (25 deaths) (3,375 recovered)

Tillman: 760 (15 deaths) (720 recovered)

Tulsa: 71,839 (746 deaths) (69,857 recovered)

Wagoner: 7,776 (86 deaths) (7,522 recovered)

Washington: 4,925 (91 deaths) (4,711 recovered)

Washita: 1,059 (9 deaths) (1,022 recovered)

Woods: 1,192 (11 deaths) (1,162 recovered)

Woodward: 3,105 (20 deaths) (3,018 recovered)

In all, officials believe there are 11,598 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Friday, officials believe 415,067 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.