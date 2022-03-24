OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While most people have been focused on protecting themselves against COVID-19, health experts say the flu is also spreading across the Sooner State.

Since the flu season began in September, Oklahoma has seen 732 people hospitalized with the flu and 14 deaths from the virus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says two people between 18 and 49-years-old died from the flu, and three people between the ages of 50 and 64 passed away.

The remaining nine deaths all occurred in people who were 65-years-old and older.

From March 6 through March 12, 19.4% of rapid influenza tests performed by sentinel sites were positive. Most of the cases were influenza A.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma is experiencing a high level of community transmission of the flu virus.

Symptoms of the flu include a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue. Some people may experience vomiting and diarrhea, but experts say that is more common in children than adults.

Most people who get the flu will recover in a few days to less than two weeks. However, some people can develop serious complications.