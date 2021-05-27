CDC: Oklahoma provisional COVID-19 death count increases by 12

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State and national health officials say deaths related to COVID-19 have climbed in the Sooner State.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 452,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 137 cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,182 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,448 deaths as of Thursday.

Officials say there were 142 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Health leaders say over 1.62 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.31 million have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.

