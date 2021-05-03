CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death count closing in on 8,300

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the CDC say deaths connected to COVID-19 are reaching toward 8,300 in the Sooner State.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 448,872 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 85 cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,298 deaths as of Monday.

Officials say there are 192 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.21 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 985,000 have completed the series.

To learn more about guidelines regarding the pandemic, visit the CDC’s website.