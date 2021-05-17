CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 8,379

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say they recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Monday.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 451,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

From Friday through Sunday, cases climbed by 431, including 77 new cases from Sunday.

At this point, officials believe there are 1,410 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 8,379 deaths as of Monday.

Officials say there are 111 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 right now.

Health leaders say over 1.56 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.24 million have completed the series.

