CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 deaths top 12,000

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say the state’s COVID-19 deaths have topped 12,000 since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 674,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 4,338 cases since Friday, Dec. 3.

At this point, officials believe there are 10,742 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,027 deaths as of Monday. That is an increase of 28 new deaths from Friday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 522 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 13 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.