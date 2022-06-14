OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirm the Sooner State’s first official infection of monkeypox.

According to the CDC, Oklahoma is now one of 18 states with a confirmed case of the virus.

OSDH would not clarify if the case was found in the Oklahoma City Metro area, but did say they were notified of the case earlier in June by a health care provider who said the central Oklahoma resident showing symptoms recently traveled to a country with confirmed cases.

Health officials say the virus is not easily transmissible, monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through direct, physical contact with an infected person or animal.

“It’s not something that if you’re out and about you’re going to have the risk of being exposed to monkeypox,” said Jolianne Stone, Oklahoma State Department of Health epidemiologist. “You have to be in close contact.”

Transmission can also occur between humans through respiratory droplets or through direct contact with bodily fluids and lesions.

Monkeypox symptoms can include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, as well as firm, lesions.

In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient?s hand June 5, 2003. (Photo Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images)

A person with monkeypox will not see symptoms for 12 days, according to the state health department.

OSDH is advising clinicians to have a heightened awareness if a suspicious rash, consistent with monkeypox, shows up on someone who has traveled to countries with recently confirmed cases of the virus, reported having contact with a person or people who have similar appearing rash or have received a positive test result for monkeypox.

If you are concerned about having monkeypox symptoms or would like more information, call 405- 426-8710.