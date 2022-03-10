OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the COVID-19 data for the past week.

OSDH announced Monday it will discontinue its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,026,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,179 cases since Friday, March 4.

At this point, officials believe there are 2,335 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 15,053 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 218 deaths since March 4.

Officials say there were 357 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 37 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.77 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.22 million have completed the series.