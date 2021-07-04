Tyson Foods recalls frozen, fully cooked chicken products amid listeria outbreak, 1 death recorded

(Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS))

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that Tyson Foods recalled frozen, fully cooked chicken products in light of a listeria outbreak that one person has died from.

Tyson recalled approximately 8.5 million pounds of chicken products.

The affected products came from a Dexter, Missouri, Tyson plant between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021, and distributed to food service and retail customers throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

The CDC website states the outbreak has caused one death, three illnesses and three hospitalizations. A CDC map shows that those who became sick from the listeria outbreak live in Texas.

The listeria outbreak is linked to “frozen, fully cooked chicken products, such as chicken strips and diced chicken, and products made with fully cooked chicken, supplied by Tyson Foods Inc.,” the CDC states.

The CDC provided the following details about the chicken products believed impacted by the listeria outbreak:

Shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations

Products include frozen, fully cooked chicken strips, diced chicken, chicken wing sections, and fully cooked pizza with chicken

Products were sold under many brands including Tyson, Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection

See the complete list of recalled productsexternal icon, including product and date codes, on the USDA-FSIS website

The CDC asks that the public do the following:

Do not eat any recalled products . Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them. Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms after eating recalled products: If you are pregnant: Fever and muscle aches. Your illness may be mild, but Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. If you are not pregnant: Headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

if you have these symptoms after eating recalled products:

The CDC asks that businesses do the following:

Do not serve or sell recalled products.

Long-term care facilities, hospitals, and other facilities that serve people at higher risk for severe Listeria illness should take extra precautions. Listeria is particularly harmful to people who are 65 years or older, pregnant, or have a weakened immune system. All of the sick people in this outbreak ate foods served at a long-term care facility or hospital.

Follow USDA-FSIS’s guidanceexternal icon to prevent the spread and growth of Listeria.

The CDC states that listeria symptoms are as follows:

Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness.

Symptoms of severe illness usually start 1 to 4 weeks after eating contaminated food. However, symptoms can start as late as 10 weeks after. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Listeria can also cause common food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever. People who experience these symptoms usually recover without treatment.

For more information about Listeria, see the Listeria Questions and Answers page.