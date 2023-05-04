OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say the CDC has recorded 16 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma since last week’s data.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

According to OSDH, data shows the state has had 1,306,350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That is an overall increase of 952 cases since last Thursday.

Health officials believe there are 1,666 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The CDC says Oklahoma has seen 18,252 deaths, which is an increase of 16 deaths from last week’s data.

According to officials, there were 71 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Officials also noted that there were 13 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.