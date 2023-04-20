A nurse administers a COVID-19 test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say the CDC has recorded over two dozen additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma since last week’s data.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

According to OSDH, data shows the state has had 1,304,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That is an overall increase of 2,246 cases since last Thursday.

Health officials believe there are 2,555 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The CDC says Oklahoma has seen 18,212 deaths, which is an increase of 28 deaths from last week’s data.

According to officials, there were 115 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Officials also noted that there were 18 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.