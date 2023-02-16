OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health officials say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 60 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from OSDH shows that the state has had 1,281,551 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 3,256 cases from last week’s numbers.

Officials believe there are 5,251 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The CDC says Oklahoma has seen 17,827 deaths, which is an increase of 60 deaths from last week’s data.

According to officials, there were 194 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Officials also noted that there were 25 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.