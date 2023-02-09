OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health officials say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 63 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the Sooner State.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from OSDH shows that the state has had 1,278,295 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 3,384 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 6,354 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the CDC, Oklahoma has seen 17,767 deaths, which is an increase of 63 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 262 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Authorities also noted that there were 25 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.