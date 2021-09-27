CDC reports 102 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma since Friday’s data

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting more than 100 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma since Friday’s numbers were released.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 609,737 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 5,346 cases since Friday, Sept. 24.

Officials say there were 1,154 new cases on Saturday, and 3,162 cases on Sunday.

At this point, officials believe there are 13,967 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,127 deaths as of Monday. That’s an increase of 102 deaths since Friday’s data was released.

Officials say there were 1,181 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 30 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.84 million have completed the series.