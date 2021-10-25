CDC reports 107 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 107 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma on Monday.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 641,051 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 2,094 cases since Friday, Oct. 22. There were 869 new cases on Sunday, and 763 new cases on Saturday.

At this point, officials believe there are 6,826 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,205 deaths as of Monday. Officials say that’s 107 additional deaths from Friday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 618 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 19 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.29 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.94 million have completed the series.