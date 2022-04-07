OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders say more than 15,600 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

OSDH announced last month that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,035,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 2,042 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 876 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 15,640 deaths as of Thursday. That’s an increase of 120 deaths.

Officials say there were 113 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 25 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number

Health leaders say over 2.77 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.22 million have completed the series.