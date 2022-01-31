OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders are reporting 4,800 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma on Monday.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 976,914 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Officials reported 8,386 new cases on Sunday, and 4,873 new cases on Monday.

At this point, officials believe there are 102,018 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 13,333 deaths as of

Monday. That’s 123 additional deaths from Friday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 2,142 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 95 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.68 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.14 million have completed the series.