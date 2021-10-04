CDC reports 140 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma since Friday’s data

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped below 1,000 in Oklahoma, but there has been a significant jump in the number of deaths.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 619,056 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 3,839 cases since Friday, Oct. 1.

Officials say there were 1,537 new cases on Saturday, and 1,517 new cases on Sunday.

At this point, officials believe there are 11,288 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,472 deaths as of Monday. That’s an increase of 140 deaths since Friday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 967 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 25 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.87 million have completed the series.