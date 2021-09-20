CDC reports 144 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma since Friday’s data

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 144 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma since Friday’s numbers were released.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 598,072 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 5,998 cases since Friday, Sept. 17.

Officials say there were 2,136 cases reported on Saturday, and 2,142 cases reported on Sunday.

At this point, officials believe there are 18,831 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,892 deaths as of Monday. That’s a jump of 144 new deaths since Friday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 1,389 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 36 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.80 million have completed the series.