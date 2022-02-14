OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting a dramatic increase in the number of deaths connected to COVID-19 in the Sooner State.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,009,129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Officials say there were 760 new cases on Monday, and 1,523 new cases on Sunday.

At this point, officials believe there are 20,209 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 14,056 deaths as of

Monday. That’s an increase of 209 deaths since the latest information was released on Saturday.

Officials say there were 1,435 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 58 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.73 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.18 million have completed the series.