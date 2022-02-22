OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma, even as hospitalizations drop.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,015,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Officials say there were 1,101 new cases on Saturday, 906 new cases on Sunday, and 232 on Monday.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,112 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 14,425 deaths as of Tuesday. That’s an increase of 202 deaths since Friday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 807 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 51 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.75 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.20 million have completed the series.