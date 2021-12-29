CDC reports 31 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say there were 31 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 700,798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 765 new cases since Tuesday’s numbers were released.

At this point, officials believe there are 14,661 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,405 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of 31 deaths.

Officials say there were 810 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 16 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.57 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.