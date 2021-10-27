CDC reports 33 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting 33 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 642,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 865 cases since Tuesday, Oct. 26.

At this point, officials believe there are 6,337 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,251 deaths as of Wednesday. Officials say that’s 33 additional deaths from Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 512 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 19 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.32 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.96 million have completed the series.