CDC reports 34 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Someone fills syringe with Pfizer vaccine

Pfizer vaccine in Mexico. (Courtesy: Baja California Health Department)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting 34 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 643,058 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 696 cases since Wednesday, Oct. 27.

At this point, officials believe there are 6,186 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,285 deaths as of Wednesday. Officials say that’s 34 additional deaths from Wednesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 511 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 18 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.32 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.96 million have completed the series.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter