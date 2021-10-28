CDC reports 34 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting 34 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 643,058 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 696 cases since Wednesday, Oct. 27.

At this point, officials believe there are 6,186 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,285 deaths as of Wednesday. Officials say that’s 34 additional deaths from Wednesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 511 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 18 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.32 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.96 million have completed the series.