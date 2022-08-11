OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders say there are almost 20,000 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,140,485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 12,187 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 19,703 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,372 deaths, which is an increase of 36 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 383 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 32 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.