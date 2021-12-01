CDC reports 36 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting 36 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 667,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 585 cases since Tuesday, Nov. 30.

At this point, officials believe there are 8,533 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,949 deaths as of Wednesday. Officials say that’s 36 additional deaths from Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 482 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 15 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.