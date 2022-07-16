Note: This story has been updated with information from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Health officials have confirmed a third case of monkeypox in Oklahoma.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated the infection count Friday.

An Oklahoma State Department of Health official confirmed a third case of monkeypox in the state, saying a Central Oklahoma resident contracted the virus. She could not specify further.

In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient’s hand.

The Department of Health and Human Services recently began distributing doses of the two-shot Jynneos vaccine, which is approved for monkeypox and smallpox, to U.S. cities, according to NBC News.

Monkeypox has spread to 68 countries across the globe, as of July 15, according to the CDC.

There have been 1,469 confirmed monkeypox cases in the U.S., as of July 15, according to the CDC.