CDC reports 42 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 42 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 587,687 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.
That’s an increase of 1,966 cases since Tuesday, Sept. 14.
At this point, officials believe there are 17,952 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,642 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s a jump of 42 new deaths since Tuesday’s numbers were released.
Officials say there were 1,407 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 36 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.
Health leaders say over 2.1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.80 million have completed the series.