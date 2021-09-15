CDC reports 42 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 42 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 587,687 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,966 cases since Tuesday, Sept. 14.

At this point, officials believe there are 17,952 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,642 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s a jump of 42 new deaths since Tuesday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 1,407 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 36 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.80 million have completed the series.