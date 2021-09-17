CDC reports 47 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 47 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma on Friday.
On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 592,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.
That’s an increase of 2,124 cases since Thursday, Sept. 16.
At this point, officials believe there are 17,499 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,748 deaths as of Friday. That’s a jump of 47 new deaths since Thursday’s numbers were released.
Officials say there were 1,381 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 34 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.
Health leaders say over 2.1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.80 million have completed the series.