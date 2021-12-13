CDC reports 48 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders are reporting 48 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma on Monday.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 683,719 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 3,665 cases since Friday, Dec. 10. Officials say there were 1,192 new cases on Sunday and 1,541 new cases on Saturday.

At this point, officials believe there are 13,781 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,118 deaths as of Monday. That is an increase of 48 new deaths from Friday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 654 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 13 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.