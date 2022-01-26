OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting more than 8,000 additional COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 931,033 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 8,160 cases since Tuesday. Officials say 887 of those cases were delayed in being reported and are more than 14 days old.

At this point, officials believe there are 125,648 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 13,125 deaths as of

Wednesday. That’s 51 additional deaths from Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,970 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 58 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.68 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.14 million have completed the series.