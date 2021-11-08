CDC reports 53 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health leaders say the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began has surpassed 650,000.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 650,004 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,795 cases since Friday, Nov. 5. Officials say there were 578 new cases on Saturday, and 736 new cases on Sunday.

At this point, officials believe there are 5,449 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,534 deaths as of Monday. Officials say that’s 53 additional deaths from Friday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 424 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 16 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.32 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.96 million have completed the series.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter