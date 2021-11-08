CDC reports 53 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health leaders say the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began has surpassed 650,000.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 650,004 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,795 cases since Friday, Nov. 5. Officials say there were 578 new cases on Saturday, and 736 new cases on Sunday.

At this point, officials believe there are 5,449 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,534 deaths as of Monday. Officials say that’s 53 additional deaths from Friday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 424 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 16 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.32 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.96 million have completed the series.