OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting dozens of additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,192,429 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 5,665 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 10,439 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,852 deaths, which is an increase of 54 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 265 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 23 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.