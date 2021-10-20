CDC reports 61 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 895 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and 61 new COVID-19 deaths.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 636,760 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 895 cases since Tuesday, Oct. 19.

At this point, officials believe there are 7,464 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,010 deaths as of Wednesday. Officials say that’s 61 additional deaths from Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 632 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 18 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.29 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.94 million have completed the series.

