OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting an additional 62 deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 997,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

There were 1,441 cases on Sunday and 796 cases on Monday.

At this point, officials believe there are 50,355 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 13,594 deaths as of

Monday. That’s 62 additional deaths from Friday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,916 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 74 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.73 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.18 million have completed the series.