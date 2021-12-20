CDC reports 64 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

Digital generated image of Covid-19 cell surrounded by plexus structured shell on black background. (File: Getty)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting 64 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 689,236 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Officials reported 1,353 new cases on Saturday, 1,105 new cases on Sunday, and 873 new cases on Monday.

At this point, officials believe there are 14,568 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,286 deaths as of Monday. That’s an increase of 64 deaths since Friday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 688 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 14 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.